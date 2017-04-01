Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn didn’t initially disclose Russia speeches

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not disclose speeches for Russian groups in his initial financial disclosure form, according to two separate documents provided by the White House Saturday.

The form that does disclose the paid speeches was signed by Flynn and dated March 31, the day before the forms were released to members of the public and after news broke that Flynn requested immunity in exchange for cooperating with investigations.

Flynn’s first disclosure, dated February 11, did not include a paid speech for Russian propaganda outlet RT –- as well as payments for speeches from two other Russian companies: Volga Dnepr Airlines and Kaspersky.

The second disclosure does not list the exact amounts he received for the speeches but indicated that Flynn received more than $5,000 from RT. According to a letter from Rep. Elijah Cummings Flynn was paid $45,000 by RT for the speech.

Cummings wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee last month requesting information about whether Flynn fully disclosed payments from foreign sources.

The White House did not have a comment. Flynn’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

