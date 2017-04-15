Former NFL star Todd Heap kills 3-year-old daughter in tragic accident

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(MESA, Ariz.) — Former NFL star Todd Heap struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter on a driveway while he was moving his truck according to police in Mesa, Arizona.

Authorities were responding to a car/pedestrian incident on Friday afternoon, and were told Heap hit his daughter while moving his truck forward. She later died in a local hospital.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that Heap showed no signs of impairment after the tragic accident.

The former tight end spent 12 seasons playing in the NFL. His first 10 were with the Baltimore Ravens, and he spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Born in Mesa, Arizona, Heap played his college career at Arizona State University before he was drafted in 2001.

