Allen Kee/ESPN Images(BOSTON) — Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell early this morning.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence in a Massachusetts prison after being convicted of a 2012 murder.

Last week, he was acquitted of a separate double murder charge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

