Former President Obama named 2017 winner of John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza(NEW YORK) — Former President Barack Obama was named the 2017 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Thursday.

The John F. Kennedy Library foundation made the announcement on Thursday, citing Obama’s two terms as president, during which he “upheld the highest standards of dignity, decency an integrity, serving not just as a political leader, but a moral leader, offering hope and healing to the country and providing young men and women of all backgrounds with an example they can emulate in their own lives.”

The former president posted on Twitter saying that he was “humbled” by the honor.

Humbled to be recognized by a family with a legacy of service. Who’s your #ProfileInCourage? Tell me about them: https://t.co/euYRxWcost https://t.co/HBgFiRcq9J — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 2, 2017

Past winners of the award include former presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, Sens. Russell Feingold, D-Wis., and John McCain, R-Ariz., and Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga. and Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.

