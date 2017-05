5/10/17 – 5:39 A.M.

A former Putnam County judge passed away over the past weekend. The Lima News reports retired judge Michael O’Malley died Sunday night in Naples, Florida. He was 74 years old.

O’Malley became a county court judge in 1993. The newspaper says O’Malley helped put a probation officer in place in his first few years on the bench.

O’Malley retired in 2010.

