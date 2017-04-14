Former Putnam County Substitute Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sex Crime

4/14/17 – 5:03 A.M.

A former substitute teacher in Putnam County accused of having sex with a Pandora-Gilboa student appeared in court Thursday. The Lima News reports 28-year-old Jessica Storer pleaded guilty to sexual battery. In exchange for the plea, the prosecution dropped six charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor. She faces up to five years in prison. She’ll also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

During the hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Lilly Shun said Storer’s husband is also facing charges in the case. 33-year-old Derek Storer has pleaded guilty to three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Investigators say the Storer’s invited a group of teenagers to their home on November 25. Jessica Storer admitted in court she had sex with an 18-year-old student that night.

MORE: Lima News