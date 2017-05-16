Former Putnam County Substitute Teacher Sentenced For Sex Crime

5/16/17 – 5:34 A.M.

A former substitute teacher in Putnam County is going to jail for two years for having sex with an 18-year-old Pandora-Gilboa student. The Lima News reports a judge sentenced 28-year-old Jessica Storer on a count of sexual battery. During the hearing, Storer said she provided alcohol to the teen at her home last November, but didn’t make the boy drink. She then added, “I should have said no.”

Storer admitted she had sex with the teen following an investigation in December. A tip led the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the allegations.

The sentence mandates that Storer register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

MORE: Lima News