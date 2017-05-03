Former running back Justin Forsett retires from NFL

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images(DENVER) — Running back Justin Forsett is hanging up his jersey after nine seasons.

Forsett played for seven teams throughout his career, but he was most successful with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014. He finished fifth in the NFL in rushing that season, gaining 1,266 yards and averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment the game of football has brought me. ✌🏾https://t.co/HRkDxb5MsD — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) May 3, 2017

The 31-year-old finished with 3,890 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. His final season was split between the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

