Former Sen. Joe Lieberman top pick for Trump’s new FBI director

Win McNamee/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he is “very close” to choosing his nominee to replace James Comey as FBI director.

The president said former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut is his top choice in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon. Lieberman was also former Vice President Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 election. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 2013.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last week amid an investigation into his campaign’s potential ties to Russian officials.

