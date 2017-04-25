Former ‘The Bachelor’ star Chris Soules charged in fatal vehicular accident

Courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa) — Former The Bachelor star Chris Soules has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

According to the Buchanan County, Iowa Sheriff’s Department, on Monday night they “received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 blk of Slater Avenue north of Aurora. At this time, one fatality has been confirmed.”

Although the statement didn’t specifically name Soules, an arrest report provided to ABC News shows he’s been charged with an accident at the same location and time, just before 8:30 p.m. “Christopher Douglas Soules was involved in the motor vehicle collision which resulted in a fatality,” the report states. “Christopher Soules left the scene of the motor vehicle collision. Soules did not return to and remain at the scene of the accident.”

The arrest report also states Soules “possessed alcoholic beverages/containers,” but does not address whether they were open, nor whether Soules may have been intoxicated.

ABC TV affiliate KCRG in Cedar Rapids reports the Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor, with both then careening into opposite roadside ditches. TMZ reports Soules was driving the pickup, and the tractor driver died at hospital.

The 36-year-old farmer from Arlington, Iowa starred in the 19th season of ABC’s The Bachelor in 2015, after placing third on The Bachelorette the previous year. He also competed in season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

