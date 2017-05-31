Former Trump adviser Carter Page eager to provide ‘straight dialogue’ in Russia probe

PeterHermesFurian/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Carter Page wants his day in Congress.

The one-time foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump, who has since been swept up in the congressional investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign, told lawmakers this week that he is eager to come to Washington, D.C., to testify.

“In the interest of finally providing the American people with some accurate information at long last, I hope that we can proceed with this straight dialogue soon,” Page wrote in a letter to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Page had suggested in an interview with ABC News last week that he expected the House investigators to interview him and perhaps have him testify as early as June 6. But over the weekend, he said he was told the committee is not ready for him yet.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, told ABC News in a statement that House investigators are working methodically.

Schiff said he and Republican Chairman K. Michael Conaway “have agreed to review relevant documents before interviewing witnesses, as you would expect in a comprehensive investigation.”

“While we anticipate interviews to begin shortly, we have agreed that the pace of those interviews will be dictated by the needs of the investigation and not the preferences of outside parties,” Schiff said.

For his part, Page said he told ABC News he is “more than cooperating” with the congressional probe.

“It’s not me that doesn’t want my appearance,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.