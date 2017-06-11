Former Twitter CEO compares meeting with Trump to waterboarding

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo apparently isn’t a fan of President Trump — or his meetings.

In fact, Costolo equates attending one of the president’s meetings to physical torture.

In response to a tweet Friday night about an unconfirmed, planned White House meeting with tech leaders — similar to the one the president hosted in December — Costolo wrote, “If you don’t get invited to this meeting and want to know what it was like, just drink a bottle of gin and then waterboard yourself.”

If you don’t get invited to this meeting and want to know what it was like, just drink a bottle of gin and then waterboard yourself. https://t.co/secLdw2Xjp — dick costolo (@dickc) June 10, 2017

The current CEO of San Francisco-based fitness start-up Chorus, Costolo has taken to Twitter before to express his disdain for the president.

Following James Comey’s testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, he tweeted, “Comey testifies Trump lied on multiple occasions & the White House calls testimony a victory. Tells you all you need to know about Trump.”

Comey testifies Trump lied on multiple occasions & the White House calls testimony a victory. Tells you all you need to know about Trump. — dick costolo (@dickc) June 8, 2017

And in March, Costolo tweeted, “Trump is such a wimp. He cowers from any fight, points fingers in a loss but takes credit for any win. A coward, a loser, a two-bit punk.”

Trump is such a wimp. He cowers from any fight, points fingers in a loss but takes credit for any win A coward, a loser, a two-bit punk https://t.co/udA7aUBTrI — dick costolo (@dickc) March 26, 2017

In December, several tech industry leaders — including Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Tesla’s Elon Musk — met with Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan to improve relations between the industry and the then-incoming president.

