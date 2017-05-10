Former University Of Findlay Football Player Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

05/10/17 – 11:36 A.M.

A former University of Findlay student was sentenced in a Bowling Green rape case. The Sentinel Tribune reports that 20-year-old Thomas Schoenlein was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday. He was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of kidnapping back in March.

The incident was reported to have happened on January 17 of last year. UF media relations Joy Shaw said that Schoenlein was kicked off the football team in the fall of 2015 and left the university on January 19 of 2016. The school was unawareof the rape case.