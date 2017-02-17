Former USA gymnastics doctor to stand trial over sex abuse claims

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A former Michigan State University and USA gymnastics doctor will go to trial over sex abuse allegations.

At a preliminary hearing Friday, an alleged victim took the stand, saying Larry Nassar sexually abused her at his home when she was a child. The now-25-year-old said her parents were friends with Nassar.

The judge presiding over the hearing decided that there is enough evidence for the former doctor to be tried on three counts of sexual misconduct.

This case is separate from the child pornography charges and lawsuit by dozens of women who say Nassar sexually assaulted them during gymnastics treatments over 20 years.

Nassar has denied all of the allegations.

