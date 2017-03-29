Fostoria Assistant Track Coach Suspended For Alleged Inappropriate Communication

3/29/17 – 5:39 A.M.

The Fostoria City School district has suspended a staff member while police investigate alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Superintendent Andrew Sprang confirmed he suspended Nelson Cousin while the investigation continues. The Review-Times reports Cousin is an assistant track and cross country coach in the district.

The alleged communication happened in June of 2016. Police Chief Keith Loreno tells the newspaper the communication involved a student-athlete. Loreno added they’re looking to see if the alleged communication was face-to-face or if there was contact on social media.

Police hadn’t filed charges as of Tuesday night.

