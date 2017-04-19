Fostoria City Council Votes Down City Charter Change Ordinance

04/19/17 – 9:58 A.M.

Fostoria City Council shut down a charter change ordinance yesterday after many people spoke out against it. The Review-Times reports the ordinance would have allowed the city council to make changes to the police and fire departments. A 2-4 vote dropped the proposed legislation.

Councilman Matt Davoli proposed the charter change. He said it would give greater flexibility to deliver services in a more cost-effective manner. The council chambers were standing room only and many people voiced their displeasure.