Fostoria Council Reviews Four Fiscal Recovery Plans

2/22/17 – 8:51 A.M.

Fostoria residents are likely to see a property tax levy on the ballot later this year. The Review-Times reports city council saw four different versions of a fiscal recovery plan during a Tuesday meeting. Three of the plans call for raising property taxes by either 4 mills, 5 mills or 6 mills. The plans raise the city’s carryover balance by various amounts entering 2021.

A fourth option calls for laying off between 13 and 15 city employees with no property tax levy on the ballot. The layoffs would include six police officers, five firefighters and two police clerks.

Council took no action on the issue Tuesday night.

