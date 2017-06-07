Fostoria Council Talks About Police Overtime Costs

6/7/17 – 5:30 A.M.

Fostoria officials say overtime costs in the police department are misleading. The Review-Times reports the police department is on pace to pay more than $204,000 in overtime this year. However Mayor Eric Keckler says that’s at least $30,000 less than the cost of replacing two officers who left the department.

Keckler adds he has concerns about the amount of stress the extra hours put on the city’s 20 officers.

City council talked about the matter during a Tuesday meeting.

