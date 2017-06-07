Fostoria Councilman Disputes Recovery Plan Numbers

6/7/17 – 6:59 A.M.

A Fostoria city councilman disputes projections in the city’s fiscal recovery plan. The Courier reports Mathew Davoli told council members that the state budget office numbers rely too much on increases in income tax revenue.

Projections in the five-year plan show Fostoria having a three-month carryover balance of $1.9 million by the end of 2021. Davoli says the city needs to see income tax revenue of more than $1 million through 2021 to meet that number. He called that an “unjustifiable assumption.”

Mayor Eric Keckler didn’t comment on Davoli’s projections directly. However he did say, “I tend to lead toward the experts who have done this kind of thing for years and years in other cities.”

MORE: The Courier