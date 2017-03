3/9/17 – 5:34 A.M.

The Fostoria Economic Development Corporation has picked its new community development director. The Review-Times reports the agency has named Michele Cochran to the role. Cochran is also the executive director of the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation. She will continue in that position as well.

Part of Cochran’s new job includes implementing a multi-faceted Fostoria Downtown Plan.

