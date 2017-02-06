Fostoria Fatal Stabbing Case Could Go To Grand Jury Soon

2/6/17 – 6:41 A.M.

A fatal stabbing case goes in front of the Seneca County grand jury this month. The Review-Times reports investigators charged 18-year-old Arlando Crowe with complicity to murder in the death of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring. The grand jury could hear the case either this Wednesday or February 22.

Judge Mark Repp set Crowe’s bond at $500,000 last week.

Police charged 17-year-old Cristian Brown of Pittsburgh with murder in the case. Prosecutors have filed a motion to try the teenager as an adult.

MORE: Review-Times