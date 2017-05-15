Fostoria Fire Sends Two Firefighters To The Hospital

5/15/17 – 7:26 A.M.

A Sunday house fire sent two Fostoria firefighters to the hospital. The Review-Times reports firefighters responded to a home at 404 North Town Street around 11:15 a.m.

Lt. Greg Kizer of the Fostoria Fire Division tells the newspaper the home was vacant and was for sale. Kizer said one firefighter fell through the floor of the home. He added that the firefighter and one other firefighter went to the hospital but they didn’t suffer any injuries.

Kizer says they haven’t found the cause of the blaze yet. No damage estimate is available.

MORE: Review-Times