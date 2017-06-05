Fostoria Firefighters Battle Blaze In RV

6/5/17 – 6:43 A.M.

Fire destroyed a Benton Ridge couple’s RV in Fostoria late last week. The Review-Times reports Sky Kirvan was driving through Fostoria last Friday when he and his wife hear a popping noise and the RV started overheating. They got out of the RV and detached a trailer hauling a motorcycle before firefighters arrived at the intersection of Findlay Street and Independence Road.

Shortly after the fire started, a car rear-ended another vehicle in the area. The newspaper reports all five people involved in the crash refused medical treatment.

MORE: Review-Times