Fostoria Fiscal Recovery Plan Moving Forward

3/30/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A fiscal recovery plan for Fostoria is moving forward. The Review-Times reports the Fostoria Financial Planning and Supervision Commission unanimously voted in favor of the latest plan to get the budget out of the red.

The vote means Fostoria residents will see a 6-mill property tax on the November ballot. If voters pass the levy, it will generate around $3.5 million for the city by 2021. Money raised from the levy goes toward safety services. Fostoria officials say police and fire protection account for most of the city’s expenses.

State officials say even if the levy passes Fostoria’s budget deficit will grow this year before residents see progress next year.

