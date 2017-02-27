Fostoria Home Damaged By Sunday Fire

2/27/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Fire damaged a Fostoria home Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at 820 South Main Street just after 8:30 a.m. One person was in the home at the time and escaped safely.

Investigators say the fire caused a total of $35,000 in damage. There was smoke damage throughout the house. A heat lamp near a tortoise’s aquarium may have sparked the blaze.

The American Red Cross helped the family with food, clothing, and a temporary place to live.

A family cat died in the blaze. Two dogs ran out of the home when the smoke detector went off. One of the dogs reportedly got hit by a car and did not survive.