Fostoria Kiwanis Club To Offer Pancake Day March 2

02/21/17 – 5:06 A.M.

Pancake lovers rejoice, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club Pancake Day is less than two weeks away. The Review Times reports the event will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as sausage and refreshments.