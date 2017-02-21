Fostoria Kiwanis Club To Offer Pancake Day March 2

02/21/17 – 5:06 A.M.
Pancake lovers rejoice, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club Pancake Day is less than two weeks away. The Review Times reports the event will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as sausage and refreshments.
The club is offering, curbside, carry-out, and delivery options as well. The cost is $7 for adults, $6 for Golden Buckeye members, $3 for children 5-11 and free for kids under 4. For more information call President Amie Hathaway at 419-619-5002