Fostoria Makes Change To Potential Fiscal Recovery Plan

3/15/17 – 5:25 A.M.

There’s been a change to the plan to get Fostoria out of a fiscal emergency designation. The Review-Times reports Fostoria City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to put a 6-mill property tax levy in front of voters later this year. The group voted 5-1 in favor of a 4-mill levy last week. At-large Councilman Brian Shaver said the 6-mill option is the only option that accomplishes a state-imposed goal of giving the general fund a three-month carryover balance by 2021.

For a resident with a home valued at $100,000 a 6-mill levy costs an extra $210 on their yearly property tax bill. That’s $70 more expensive than the 4-mill plan.

Fostoria’s council meets again Thursday for a second reading of the plan. A third reading is set for next Tuesday. After that the seven-member Financial Planning and Supervision Commission is set to vote on the plan March 29.

MORE: Review-Times