Fostoria Man Admits To Robbing Arlington Bank

6/6/17 – 4:57 A.M.

A Fostoria man faces up to eight years in prison for robbing a bank in Arlington last December. The Courier reports 43-year-old David Dailey pleaded guilty to a robbery charge Monday.

After three months on the run, police arrested Dailey earlier this year. He used a gun to hold up the Huntington Bank in Arlington on December 10. A teller gave Dailey more than $8,000. The public gave police tips on where Dailey was after authorities released his picture to the media.

A judge will sentence Dailey on July 17. He faces up to eight years in prison, but a joint plea recommendation calls for Dailey to serve a four year sentence.

MORE: The Courier