03/15/17 – 4:28 P.M.

Police arrested a Fostoria man after employees found a woman beaten near their business on North Union Street. The Courier reports that 27-year-old Travis Dauterman was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police reports say the employees called for help for the woman they found ”severely beaten” at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday. Fostoria EMS took her to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.