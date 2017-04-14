Fostoria Man Arrested After Brief Standoff

4/14/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Fostoria police arrested a man after a brief standoff Wednesday night. The Review-Times reports 25-year-old Logan Chilcote faces inducing panic, having weapons under disability, and obstructing official business charges.

Police responded to reports of a man standing outside with a gun at the Eco Village on Eco Drive around 8:15 p.m. Chilcote went back to an apartment and refused to come out when officers arrived. Around 30 minutes later a woman told officers Chilcote was in her apartment and gave permission for them to search for the man.

Police arrested Chilcote without further incident. Captain Dan Dell tells the newspaper drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the case.

MORE: Review-Times