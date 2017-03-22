Fostoria Man Arrested For Arlington Bank Robbery

03/22/17 – 6:02 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Fostoria Man for a December bank robbery. They arrested 42-year-old David Dailey for the robbery of the Huntington Bank branch in Arlington on December 10. The Hancock County grand jury indicted him for armed robbery.

According to a release, the investigation took four months. It was conducted with the help from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office said that citizens were able to identify Dailey after they released a photo on February 1.