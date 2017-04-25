Fostoria Man Dies In New York House Fire

4/25/17 – 5:23 A.M.

A Fostoria man died in a house fire in eastern New York this past weekend. The Daily Freeman newspaper reports firefighters found 62-year-old Richard Mondello dead in the basement of a home in Hurley, New York on Sunday. The home belonged to his father, 89-year-old Carl Mondello Jr. The newspaper says emergency responders took Carl Mondello to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

60-year-old Marianne Agnello escaped the fire. She is Carl Mondello’s daughter and was living in the home with her dad. Agnello said her father helped her get out of the house.

The fire remains under investigation. Authorities say it doesn’t appear suspicious.

MORE: Daily Freeman