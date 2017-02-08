Fostoria Man Indicted On Charges Stemming From High Speed Chase

2/8/17 – 5:32 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Fostoria man who allegedly led police on a 40-mile car chase on two charges. The Courier reports 36-year-old Sir Lawrence Payne faces a count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and a count of having weapons while under disability.

Police say they tried to pull Payne over on Tiffin Avenue on January 27. Payne allegedly sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended when he crashed northeast of Tiffin.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is handling Payne’s case due to a conflict of interest with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office. Assistant prosecutor Steven Powell once represented Payne in a case.

