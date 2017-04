4/10/17 – 5:41 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Fostoria man in Wyandot County Sunday afternoon. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on State Route 103, east of State Route 53, around 4:30 p.m.

60-year-old Marc Eischen was riding west on Route 103 when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson, went off the road, and flipped over. Sycamore EMS took Eischen to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies cited Eischen for failure to control.