Fostoria Man On The Loose Following Weekend Chase

2/13/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Authorities are still looking for a Fostoria man who led them on a police chase over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says an officer pulled over 37-year-old Joshua Fox for a traffic violation early Saturday morning at the intersection of Elm Street and Lima Avenue. Officers arrested Fox’s passenger, 35-year-old Micki Delarosa, after she lied about her identity. As officers were arresting Delarosa, Fox sped away.

The chase spanned 27 miles and hit speeds of up to 85 miles-per-hour. Officers cut off the pursuit near Rawson around 1:42 a.m. Authorities were not able to arrest Fox.

A release from the Findlay Police Department says Fox will face a charge of eluding a police officer once authorities catch him.