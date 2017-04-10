Fostoria Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From Fatal Crash

4/10/17 – 5:28 A.M.

A Fostoria man accused of causing a fatal crash last July appeared in court late last week. The Courier reports 22-year-old Jacob Woodruff pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

On July 15 Woodruff was driving east on U.S. 224 in eastern Hancock County when he tried to pass another car. At the same time, a box truck driven by 45-year-old Charles Barby of Lima pulled out of a driveway and collided with Woodruff’s van. The collision killed 20-year-old Corrine Odoms of Fostoria. The impact of the crash ejected Odoms from Woodruff’s van.

Woodruff also faces a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

