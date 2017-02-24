Fostoria Man Sentenced For Stealing From Union

2/24/17 – 6:50 A.M.

A Fostoria man will spend 16 months in prison for stealing from his union. The Review-Times reports U.S. District Court Judge James Carr sentenced 34-year-old Aaron Contreras this week. Contreras pleaded guilty in October to embezzling more than $42,000 from the IUE-CWA Local 84749.

Michael Kroetz is the union president. He says Contreras had been the financial secretary of the group. Kroetz says he discovered the missing money in December of 2015 after Contreras stopped showing up for work.

MORE: Review-Times