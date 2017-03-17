Fostoria Moves A Step Closer Toward Property Tax Levy

3/17/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Fostoria is a step closer toward putting a property tax levy on the November ballot to move out of a fiscal emergency designation. The Review-Times reports interim Council President Steve Kaufman had to break a 3-3 tie to move the proposal to a third reading. Council held a special meeting Thursday to debate whether the plan should include a 6-mill or a 4-mill levy. The 6-mill option ultimately won thanks to Kaufman’s vote.

Backers of the 6-mill option say it is the only way to meet state requirements to get out of fiscal emergency status. Opponents say it puts too much burden on tax payers.

