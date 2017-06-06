Fostoria Moving Toward Change In Emergency Dispatch Operations

6/6/17 – 5:21 A.M.

It’s going to take a little longer than expected to make changes to Fostoria’s emergency dispatch system. The Review-Times reports logistical issues are slowing down plans to lay off Fostoria dispatchers in favor of a countywide 911 center. Mayor Eric Keckler tells the newspaper they need to clear any technical or operational hurdles before moving forward.

Keckler says they may have to adjust to a new data system or upgrade communications equipment before making the change. The move would cut four jobs and save the city between $200,000 and $250,000 per year.

Fostoria officials are making the change as part of a fiscal recovery plan. The plan calls for a July 1 deadline to make the switch, but Keckler says they want to make sure all the details are clear before signing anything.

Fostoria is talking with Seneca, Hancock, and Wood County officials about taking over dispatch operations.

