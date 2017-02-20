Fostoria Police Department Adopts State Standards For Community Relations

2/20/17 – 5:33 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department is working to strengthen community and police relations. The Review-Times reports the department has implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

The program has certified more than 430 agencies in Ohio.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies. The goal is to make sure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.

MORE: Review-Times