Fostoria Police Investigate Weekend Armed Robbery

3/13/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Fostoria police continue to investigate a weekend armed robbery. The Review-Times reports officers responded to a call from Jack’s Carryout at 201 East Tiffin Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday. A woman working at the store says a masked man with a knife robbed her.

Police say the suspect is around 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a gray stocking cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black work jacket. He was possibly wearing eye glasses and had facial hair.

If you have information on the robbery the police ask you to call them at (419)435-8573.

MORE: Review-Times