Fostoria Police Warn About Phone Scam

3/6/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Police in Fostoria are warning residents about a phone scam. The Review-Times reports a woman went to the police and said a caller swindled her out of $400. The woman received a call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury Department. The caller said the woman had problems with her 2014 and 2015 income tax returns, but could avoid a subpoena if she bought two $200 iTunes gift cards and gave them the card numbers.

The Treasury Department doesn’t call if you have a tax issue, they send communication through the mail.

MORE: Review-Times