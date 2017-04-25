Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Looks For Grant Money

4/25/17 – 5:33 A.M.

The Fostoria Rail Preservation Society hopes to get a piece of a grant set aside for historical projects. The Review-Times reports the agency is asking for $5,000 from the county commissioners. The organization would use the money to replace signs. The society is also part of a joint request for more than $25,000 to promote museums in Seneca County.

The Fostoria Area Historical Society is asking for $1,500 to complete Volume 6 of a DVD on the History of Fostoria.

The grant money is available in counties affected by the construction of the Rover Pipeline.

