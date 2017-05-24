Fostoria Rec Program Gets A Big Donation

5/24/17 – 4:50 A.M.

A big donation means parents in Fostoria won’t have to pay for a summer recreation program for their kids. The Courier reports the summer rec program made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday. The organization didn’t give any other details about the donation.

Earlier this month Geary Family YMCA Director Eric Stinehelfer said the program was behind on donations. On May 3 it only had raised a little more than $6,200. It takes around $25,000 to run the program each year.

Registration for the program is still open. You can pick up forms at the YMCA.

MORE: The Courier