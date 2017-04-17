Fostoria Residents Have Chance To Talk About Proposed Charter Change

4/17/17 – 6:51 A.M.

Fostoria residents have a chance to talk about a proposed change to the city’s charter Tuesday. On April 4, At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli proposed changing the charter to allow council to make major changes to the police and fire departments. The Review-Times reports voters passed a law limiting council’s power to restructure the city’s safety forces in 2011.

The subject became a heated topic between council members at their last meeting. However council voted 6-1 to allow residents to have the chance to talk about the subject at the April 18 meeting.

MORE: Review-Times