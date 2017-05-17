Fostoria School Officials Get First Look At New Building Drawings

5/17/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Fostoria school officials got their first look at what the new junior/senior high school building could look like Tuesday. The Courier reports the school board saw artist renderings for the new building. The proposal arranges classrooms in “pods” on the northeast and northwest corners of the facility.

Brad Garmann of Garmann-Miller and Associates says the entrance to the school will be obvious and secure.

Designers haven’t picked colors or materials for the school yet. The goal is to start construction on the building next April. November of 2019 is the target date for construction to finish.

Construction on an addition to the intermediate school starts next April as well.

MORE: The Courier