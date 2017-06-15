UPDATE: Fostoria Shooting Remains Under Investigation

6/15/17 – 5:00 A.M.

Update – 5:57 A.M.

Fostoria police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting. The Courier reports the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in analley between Tiffin and South Streets, near the 200 block of Poplar Street.

Fostoria Fire Division EMS took the victim to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment. Emergency responders called for a medical helicopter to meet them at the hospital.

Media partner WTOL 11 reports the shooter is also receiving medical treatment for injuries suffered during the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials haven’t released the name of the victim or his condition.

