Fostoria Teen Attending Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Conference

5/31/17 – 5:29 A.M.

A Fostoria teenager is heading to the nation’s capital to talk about life with type I diabetes. The Review-Times reports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Conference has picked 17-year-old Brooklyn Ware as a delegate. Ware has applied to attend the event every year since doctors diagnosed her with diabetes in 2008.

Ware will meet with Ohio representatives and meet other children with type I diabetes at the event. She’ll have the opportunity to tell lawmakers what life with diabetes is like for her.

The event takes place ever two years, with more than 150 kids taking part.

