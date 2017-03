3/29/17 – 6:59 A.M.

A teenager accused in a deadly Fostoria stabbing appeared in court Tuesday. The Courier reports 18-year-old Arlando Crowe of Fostoria pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice. A judge continued his bond at $500,000.

Police have charged 17-year-old Christian Brown with murder in the death of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring on January 25.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Fostoria Townhouses at 1202 Beier Drive.