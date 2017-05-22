Fostoria Teen Killed In Crash Near Findlay

5/22/17 – 5:18 A.M.

A one-car crash took the life of a Fostoria teen in Hancock County Sunday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on Marion Township Road 205, east of State Route 37 around 2:30 p.m.

17-year-old Tesslyne Terell was riding in a car driven by 20-year-old Amber King of Findlay when King lost control on a curve in the road. Her car went off the right side of the road and hit a fence.

Terell died at the scene of the crash. Hanco Ambulance took King to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify any citations at this point.